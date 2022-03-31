Pokémon Go Fest returns this summer with in-person and virtual events

Pokémon Go’s big annual community gathering, Pokémon Go Fest, will return in summer 2022 with a two-day global event on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, and as three later in-person events in Berlin, Seattle, and Sapporo, developer Niantic announced Thursday.

Like the past two years, when Pokémon Go Fest was modified to be an online-only, playable-from-home event, Go Fest 2022 will be playable online during its two-day experience in June. Niantic will also hold a “bonus finale event” on Saturday, Aug. 27, but did not provide details on what that will entail. Go Fest in June and its late-August finale will bookend the next, unannounced season of Pokémon Go — the current season, the Season of Alola, ends on June 1.

Niantic’s in-person Go Fest 2022 events will take place on the following dates in the following cities:

Friday, July 1, to Sunday, July 3: Berlin, Germany

Friday, July 22, to Sunday, July 24: Seattle, Washington

Friday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 7: Sapporo, Japan

Niantic did not announce ticket sales, pricing, or which bonuses players can expect to enjoy, either in-person or virtually, but promises more details at a later time.

Pokémon Go Fest debuted in 2017, the year after Niantic’s mobile hit was released, with an event in Chicago, Illinois — that was full of glitches and growing pains. Go Fest returned to Chicago in 2018, and went much more smoothly for Pokémon Go fans. In 2019, Go Fest was once again held in Chicago, and expanded internationally, with Go Fest events in Dortmund, Germany, and Yokohama, Japan.