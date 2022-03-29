 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ozark season 4 part 2’s new trailer turns up the heat on Marty and Wendy

Season 4 part 2 arrives on Netflix next month

Jason Bateman in Ozark with several men with guns behind him Image: Netflix

Ozark’s last half season is almost here, and Netflix released a brief preview to get fans excited. Just like previous seasons, Jason Bateman and Laura Linney are back for the back half of season 4, along with Julia Garner. Ozark’s new, and possibly final, trailer was released on Tuesday, just a month before the series returns to Netflix on April 29.

Unsurprisingly, the new trailer is all about the fallout of the previous episodes. Ruth’s hellbent on revenge after her loss while Wendy and Marty are doing their best just to stay alive. Meanwhile, the trailer gives away a few moments that are sure to be early in this batch of episodes, which means plenty of surprising twists are probably on their way.

The first seven episodes of Ozark season 4 were released on Jan. 21, leaving fans hungry for the conclusion since then. Now, on April 29, Netflix will drop all seven of the series’ remaining episodes, bringing the whole sordid series to an end.

