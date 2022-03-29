 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick trailer — I guess I like planes now?

By Matt Patches

Never been much of a Plane Guy — I leave that to Sir Charlie Hall, master of flight simulators. But Top Gun: Maverick might just leave my head permanently in the clouds. A new trailer teases the long-awaited sequel’s ground drama, and more importantly, the high-speed aerial stunts star Tom Cruise (The Mummy) has cooked up for the film, which hits theaters this spring after many delays.

Top Gun: Maverick finds Cruise’s character Pete “Maverick” Mitchell graduating from rebel test pilot to instructor, leading a team of new TOPGUN hot shots in what a Paramount synopsis calls “a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen.” The new squad includes Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), aka “Rooster,” the son of Goose, who was killed during a training exercise in the original 1986 film. Maverick confronting his past, deepest fears, new enemies, yadda yadda, PLANES.

“Everything you see in this film is real,” Cruise said way back at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, where he premiered the first footage from the film. “We’re working with the Navy. I wanted to give you an experience of being inside that aircraft.”

Mission potentially accomplished. Cruise and director Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion, Tron: Legacy) seemed to have a found a modern way to innovate on Tony Scott’s original Top Gun action by mounting cameras inside real planes and soaring them in every which way. Even on the small screen, it looks quite grand. Am I a Plane Guy now? I might be a Plane Guy. Charlie, boot up Flight Simulator.

Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters and IMAX on May 27.

