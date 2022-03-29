Fast & Furious Crossroads to be fastly and furiously delisted April 29

Fast & Furious Crossroads, the Fast & Furious tie-in game from Slightly Mad Studios, is being delisted from digital storefronts on April 29.

According to an update on the game’s website, Crossroads will no longer be available to purchase on that date, but players that own it digitally will still have it in their libraries and will be able to download it again in the future. Similarly, DLC and online modes will still remain functional — sales, per the update, are the only thing being halted.

All product sales will end on: April 29th, 2022 - 4am CEST *Please note that times may vary by region. If you bought the game digitally it will remain in your library and can be redownloaded in the future. Any DLCs purchased before April 29, 2022 will still be available to use after this date. The game’s online modes will also remain active.

Of course, as we’ve seen before, halting sales is often just a precursor to an eventual server shutdown, the first phase of what publishers refer to with euphemisms like “end of life.” Considering the fact that the game launched in August 2020 — which would have coincided with one of the much-delayed F9: The Fast Saga’s many planned release windows — this would mean a very short life for the game, vanishing after less than two years.

Despite being set in the world of the Fast and Furious films and featuring several of its characters and cars, Crossroads failed to connect with audiences thanks to rote gameplay that didn’t let players enjoy said cars. It mostly tasked them with simply driving from one place to another on a linear path interrupted by the odd stunt.

Turns out maybe living your life a quarter mile at a time might not be the best idea.