Unpacking is coming to PlayStation this spring

Beloved indie game Unpacking, one of Polygon’s 2021 games of the year, is finally coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this spring, according to publisher Humble Games.

Announced via Twitter, Humble did not give an exact timing beyond the spring window. The publisher did, however, also announce that a physical edition of Unpacking for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 is also forthcoming from Limited Run Games, with pre-sales available now.

Humble Games described Unpacking as “a zen game about the familiar experience of pulling possessions out of boxes and fitting them into a new home.” It’s a stellar, intimate example of a trend in placement games, one that’s full of endless details to both marvel over and be amused by. For those fortunate enough to play it on Xbox, PC, or Switch, it was one of the best games of 2021. For PlayStation owners — or anyone who may just be getting turned onto it right now — it’ll likely be one of the best games of 2022.