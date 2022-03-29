Dual trailer pits Karen Gillan in a fight to the death against her own clone

It’s Karen Gillan versus herself in the new trailer for Dual, a sci-fi action movie that gives cloning a Hunger Games twist. Tuesday’s trailer shows off the movie’s weird and charming mix of comedy and action. Dual is set to arrive in theaters on April 15.

Dual takes place in a near-future sci-fi world where people who are about to die can clone themselves, seemingly to take their place and be there for their loved ones. However, this process comes with a catch: If a person is cloned but doesn’t die, they must fight their clone to the death to see who gets to keep on living. And that’s exactly what happens to Sarah (Gillan).

To prepare for her fight to the death, Sarah goes to a strange self-defense instructor named Trent (Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul). Trent helps train her, but during the year she has to prepare for the fight her life crumbles around her, thanks to her more charming clone.

Dual is written and directed by Riley Stearns, whose previous movie was The Art of Self Defense. The movie also stars Theo James (Divergent), Maija Paunio (Bordertown), and Beulah Koale (The Last Saint).