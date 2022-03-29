Andrew Garfield investigates a very complicated murder in Under the Banner of Heaven trailer

Andrew Garfield has had a very busy year, but he isn’t slowing down yet. In his upcoming mini-series Under the Banner of Heaven, which got a new trailer on Tuesday, Garfield plays a Utah detective who has to balance faith and justice. The series is set to debut on FX Network and Hulu on April 28.

Under the Banner of Heaven is based on the 2003 book of the same name by Jon Krakauer, which tells the story of the real-life murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her infant daughter in Salt Lake City, Utah. Of course, the story is a lot more complicated, and entangles much of the surrounding community and ultimately the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the state’s largest religious denomination by far.

The miniseries tells the story through the eyes of Garfield’s character, detective Jeb Pyre, a devout Mormon who begins to question his faith as he pursues the murder case.

Under the Banner of Heaven is a seven-episode limited series starring Garfield as well as Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People), Sam Worthington (Avatar), and Wyatt Russell (Everybody Wants Some). The series was created and written by Dustin Lance Black, who also wrote the HBO series Big Love and the movie Milk.