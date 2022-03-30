Big Hero 6 director makes a splash with Netflix’s pirate epic The Sea Beast

Netflix released the first trailer on Wednesday for The Sea Beast, the latest animated film from director Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero 6) that follows the story of Maisie Brumble, a young girl who stows away on the ship of legendary monster hunter Jacob Holland in search for glory, fame, and high adventure.

The first look at The Sea Beast is thoroughly impressive, with thrilling shots of the roaring seas, a ship with a scowling, monstrous bow clashing with a massive sea creature, a beautiful city port surrounding a marble white palace, and swashbuckling action.

The film stars Zaris-Angel Hator (The Midnight Gang) as Maisie Brumble, Jared Harris (The Terror, Chernobyl) as Captain Crow, Karl Urban (The Boys) as Jacob Holland, Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Without A Trace), Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey), and Kathy Burke (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy).

The Sea Beast premieres on Netflix on July 8.