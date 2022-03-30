Attack on Titan has a new trailer for what may, or may not, be the final episode

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 has a new trailer for its final episode, but we’re not really sure if it’s the end of the series or not. (Polygon has reached out to Crunchyroll for clarification.) The trailer, which shows off how we got to this point and points to the looming battle ahead, was released on Wednesday. Attack on Titan episode 87, which is set to be the last episode of Final Season Part 2, is set to come out April 3.

The trailer itself doesn’t give much away about the next episode, but it does confirm a lot of what fans have already been speculating: it doesn’t exactly seem like the end of the series. Supposedly the anime will feature a different finale from the poorly received manga ending, but just about any conclusion would take more set up than the show has so far. In fact, if we’re judging by manga chapters, episode 87 is called “The Dawn of Humanity,” the same name as chapter 130 of the manga, which ended at chapter 139 — far more chapters than the show has ever handled in one episode before.

All this uncertainty means that it’s possible, and maybe even likely, that this isn’t really Attack on Titan’s final episode. Instead, it’s possible that MAPPA Studios announces that the series will have a Final Season Part 3. However, with the massive success of both the Demon Slayer movie and the Jujutsu Kaisen movie, it’s very possible that MAPPA opts to give the series a theatrical feature-length finale.

Either way, we’re likely to hear more about the future Attack on Titan sometime after the last episode of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 airs Sunday at 4:45 p.m. EDT on Crunchyroll.