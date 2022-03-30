 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Meta Quest Gaming showcase will announce new VR games in late April

Some VR surprises could be in store

a man using Oculus Quest and a controller Image: Oculus

The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, formerly known as the Oculus Gaming Showcase, will air on the morning of April 20. The showcase is meant to show off the cream of the crop for the games available on the Meta Quest. If it’s anything like last year’s showcase, we may be getting a surprise hit like Resident Evil 4 adapted for the platform.

So far, we’re not sure what to expect from this year’s Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, and the announcement is deliberately vague. “You can expect new game announcements, gameplay first-looks, updates on games coming in the next year, and a whole lot of surprises,” the release says.

It’s possible that we may be getting virtual reality adaptations of some familiar titles. There may also be new properties built specifically for VR, as we’ve seen in the past with unique titles like Moss and its upcoming sequel Moss: Book 2. It’ll be interesting to see what announcements are in store.

The stream is currently set to air on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, and Oculus TV at 10:00 am PT on April 20.

