Diablo meets The Boys in the new action RPG Superfuse

Developer Stitch Heads and publisher Raw Fury launched a trailer for a new action RPG called Superfuse on Wednesday. Superfuse is an action RPG similar to Blizzard’s Diablo series, but with a superhero flair. Problem is, these heroes don’t seem particularly heroic — they use their powers to destroy their enemies with reckless abandon.

Players will join the “Enforcers,” who are essentially superpowered space cops working for “corporate gods.” (In this context, we’re basically talking about superpowered Jeff Bezoses with eternal life and even more money.) While the poor languish on, Enforcers will battle “the Corruption,” the space monsters that have become a problem for humanity ever since it moved off the planet and into space colonies. The trailer makes it clear that Superfuse will offer a much darker twist on the typical superhero fantasy.

Players can play the campaign alone offline, or in multiplayer groups. They’ll also be able to build their heroes with different skillsets using the game’s dynamic skill trees. While Superfuse does have classes, players will be able to alter their skills as they go, tailoring their abilities to specific encounters. And as is typical for action games like this, there’s plenty of loot for players to grab and equip. For added variety, all of the game’s maps are procedurally generated as well, so the layout is never the same — a feature Diablo fans are already familiar with.

Superfuse doesn’t have a release date yet, but the developer revealed it will come to Steam via early access sometime in 2022.