Elden Ring mod for Tekken 7 brings Melina, the Warrior Jar, Torrent, and more to the fighting game

Not since the Radahn Festival has there been a gathering of fighters this hype. Master Tekken modder Ultraboy has brought the heavies of the Lands Between to Tekken 7 for his latest creation, the Ultimate Elden Ring Mod Pack, which absolutely, 100% lives up to its name.

The mod for the PC version of Tekken 7 brings much of the principal cast of Elden Ring to the fighting game’s roster, including Ranni the Witch (as Kazumi), Melina (as Lidia), General Radahn (as Marduk), Malenia (as Kunimitsu), and Iron Fist Alexander, the Warrior Jar (as Gigas). Even Torrent makes an appearance, as Kazumi’s tiger, as does Elden Ring’s damned Giant Lobster (as Heihachi, no less). Also, while it might look like you can fight in Caelid, that’s really just Tekken 7’s Abandoned Temple stage.

Ultraboy’s Elden Ring mod for Tekken 7 even impressed (and summarily annoyed) longtime Tekken producer Katsuhiro Harada, who described it on Twitter as “ridiculously well-made.” Harada also wanted to reinforce that the mod is just that — a mod, developed by a third party and unsupported by Bandai Namco and the Tekken team. “The only problem is that many people misunderstand it as official and ask us to support the problems it causes (I’m tired of this wrong inquiry),” Harada said on Twitter.

If you do want to futz with your Tekken 7 files on PC, you can download Ultraboy’s work from the TekkenMods website. And if you want to kick Ultraboy a few bucks to show your appreciation, the modmaker has a Ko-fi account for that.