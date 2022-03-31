PlayStation’s Spring Sale is massive — here are 25 games worth grabbing

In celebration of the Spring Season, PlayStation has launched a massive new sale with over 1,000 games, special editions, and DLC packs up for grabs. The sale contains both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles, so there’s plenty to grab whether you’ve upgraded to the current generation, plan to later, or would just like to expand your PS4 backlog. The Spring Sale lasts for nearly a month, and will eventually close on April 27.

This new sale offers some great deals on a wide variety of games, including new and old titles. Destiny 2’s fabulous new Witch Queen expansion from earlier this year is already a few dollars off, while last year’s Tales of Arise is 40% off. Other recent hits like Deathloop and Resident Evil Village are 50%, while older games — like the Batman: Arkham Collection — are under $10.

With over 1,000 items and 46 pages of on-sale games on Sony’s website, we’ve sifted through the Spring Sale’s offerings and collected 25 games we think you shouldn’t miss.

For the cautious shopper who’d also like to look through the sale themselves to check our work, note that the back half is mostly DLC or cosmetic items for smaller games. However, there are some hidden gems like Control or Dragon Ball Fighterz tucked away in the later pages of the Spring Sale.