A Memoir Blue is an interactive, magical realism ‘poem’ about family

Shelley Chen isn’t really a swimmer.
Instead, the idea of basing A Memoir Blue, an interactive poem about a swimming champion and her mother, largely underwater came to Chen in the bath. Chen told Polygon she spent a whole day soaking in the bath — despite the pruney fingers and toes — considering the game’s themes.
“It was a big tub, and I was completely inside with the water pressure pressed up against my chest,” Chen said. “I was pretty stressed out about the story back then, and [the water pressure] was like the feeling of crying. When people cry, they feel something on their chest. This is the feeling I want in [A Memoir Blue] and the water will be the way to tell the story.”
Chen leads Cloisters Interactive, a global games team headquartered in Taichung, on A Memoir Blue, the roughly 90-minute game described by Cloisters as an interactive poem. Water is consistent throughout the game, which is centered around the champion swimmer, Miriam, and her relationship to her mother. A Memoir Blue plays with magical realism, quickly turning an ordinary living room into an underwater journey through Miriam’s memories — memories that mimic some of Chen’s own.
Miriam’s world is flipped underwater after hearing a song from her childhood; the game floats between reality and fantasy, underwater and above it. A Memoir Blue’s imagery flips from 3D Pixar-style animation to 2D classic art from the likes of Disney. The mixed media approach — including an original soundtrack — separates Miriam’s present and past, but the water keeps everything as one.
A Memoir Blue swims through these memories with little friction for the player. It’s a game, but not in the traditional sense. There’s nothing to win, per se; instead, the mechanics are designed to enhance the story, which plays out more like a short animated film. It hovers somewhere between That Dragon, Cancer and the recently-released point-and-click adventure Norco.
“It’s a very calm game, and most people are looking for something exciting,” Chen said. “I hope [players] get the feeling like they’re reading a short novel or watching a film.”
Clicking and moving a cursor helps push along the narrative, whether that’s clicking a fireworks display of jellyfish that illuminate the sea floor or purchasing a boat ticket — stamping it and depositing it into a ticket box — for the mother and daughter. Currently, A Memoir Blue is only on consoles (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X) and Windows PC, but these movements feel, perhaps, designed for a touchscreen. It’s the sort of tactile experience to further immerse a viewer in a story and Miriam’s memories.
Memories, of course, are all a matter of perspective. The memory Miriam recalls is based on Chen’s own recollection of a trip with her mother, “the most fun day I had with her,” Chen said, but one that her mother remembered much differently. “I recognized how different a child sees the world compared to how adults see the world,” Chen said. “That really fascinated me.”
Whereas Chen saw the day as a momentous, exciting trip on a boat and a train, to her mother, it was more somber: a mother and her child leaving home to live life on their own. It’s clear there’s a deep sadness to A Memoir Blue, the weight of chest pressure and tears closing in on these moments. Chen and the Cloisters team used this feeling to tell the story without words, too — the only language you’ll hear in A Memoir Blue is inside the soundtrack, apart from the action itself. Otherwise, A Memoir Blue’s story is wordless, using its mix of visuals and magical elements in place of dialogue.
What we’re left with is a short, honest poem of a game that’s both devastating and hopeful. It’s what Chen was going for — something that reminded her of the animated films she loves, like Kunio Kato’s The House of Small Cubes and Michaël Dudok de Wit’s Father and Daughter.
“My mom went through a lot and we were really, really connected,” Chen said. “When I watched these films, they reminded me of her. I wanted to make something about her, make her hardship part of the story that can also bring the same impact for other people.”
A Memoir Blue was released on March 24 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
