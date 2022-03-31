 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Xbox Game Pass is getting a family plan, reports say

Reports say an Xbox Game Pass family plan is on the way

By Toussaint Egan
Microsoft Game Pass logo on green patterned background Illustration: James Bareham/Polygon

Microsoft is reportedly gearing up to announce a family plan option for its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Citing trusted inside sources, Windows Central reports that this forthcoming tier of Game Pass will allow up to five players within the same country to play together using a single Game Pass subscription. This subscription would be under a single account holder, similar to Nintendo’s Family Plan for the Nintendo Switch’s online services, or plans available through Netflix and Disney Plus.

Windows Central states that the proposed plan would utilize Microsoft’s existing Family Account system, which is already in use for its suite of Office 365 services.

Exact details, such as the pricing of the plan or whether there will be separate Family Plans for the PC and console versions of Xbox Game Pass, are not currently known at this time.

Though it is currently unknown when this tier will be announced, Windows Central speculates that Microsoft will announce the news to the public sometime in the “relatively near future.”

