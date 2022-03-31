Ben Schwartz is an iPad helmet in our Sonic 2 interview sequel

Two long years ago, one of the greatest pieces of Sonic the Hedgehog visual entertainment ever created was released to the world. It was celebrated for its action, humor, and hijinks, and brought people everywhere great joy. Of course, we’re talking about our interview with actor Ben Schwartz, “The fastest interview ever with Ben Schwartz from Sonic the Hedgehog.”

As we promised in that interview, should a sequel to the 2020 film Sonic the Hedgehog be released, another interview would happen between Polygon video producer Patrick Gill and “charming and unthreatening man-child” Ben Schwartz. And so the prophecy has been fulfilled.

We present to you said interview sequel, which is about the new film Sonic the Hedgehog 2. We had tons of questions for Ben Schwartz, so in order to keep the interview moving along, we once again used a buzzer to end overly long answers. Oh, and Ben Schwartz was remote, so we just duct-taped an iPad to Ryan Simmons’ face for the interview. You probably won’t even notice it.

