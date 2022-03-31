 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ben Schwartz is an iPad helmet in our Sonic 2 interview sequel

New, 3 comments

A sequel interview about the Sonic sequel

By Clayton Ashley

Two long years ago, one of the greatest pieces of Sonic the Hedgehog visual entertainment ever created was released to the world. It was celebrated for its action, humor, and hijinks, and brought people everywhere great joy. Of course, we’re talking about our interview with actor Ben Schwartz, “The fastest interview ever with Ben Schwartz from Sonic the Hedgehog.”

As we promised in that interview, should a sequel to the 2020 film Sonic the Hedgehog be released, another interview would happen between Polygon video producer Patrick Gill and “charming and unthreatening man-child” Ben Schwartz. And so the prophecy has been fulfilled.

We present to you said interview sequel, which is about the new film Sonic the Hedgehog 2. We had tons of questions for Ben Schwartz, so in order to keep the interview moving along, we once again used a buzzer to end overly long answers. Oh, and Ben Schwartz was remote, so we just duct-taped an iPad to Ryan Simmons’ face for the interview. You probably won’t even notice it.

If you enjoyed our Sonic-themed chats with Ben Schwartz, be sure to check out our interview about his role on Space Force!

Loading comments...

The Latest

Nintendo Switch Sports overview welcomes you to ‘Spocco Square’

By Joshua Rivera
1 comment / new

Filed under:

E3 2022 has been completely canceled, organizers confirm

By Michael McWhertor
3 comments / new

The Fallout show has a new lead, a creative team, but no release date yet

By Toussaint Egan
2 comments / new

Destiny 2’s Halloween skins are a battle between Gundam and Godzilla

By Austen Goslin
6 comments / new

Genshin Impact guide: The Millennial Mountains quest walkthrough

By Julia Lee

Xbox Game Pass is getting a family plan, reports say

By Toussaint Egan
3 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon