Cookie Run: Kingdom swaps out your cookie favs for hotties

A new April Fools’ Day update shakes up Cookie Run: Kingdom by turning its cookie characters into new (and sometimes hot) humanoid versions. The new “Shroomie Shenanigans” update is available now in the free-to-play town-building game on mobile devices.

Shroomie Shenanigans will be live until April 14, said developer Devsisters. The event stars Poison Mushroom Cookie, who will award you with Shroomies as you complete tasks in game. If you feed the Shroomies to your characters, it will transform them into an alternate version of their character.

The results are hliarious — many of the cookies take real-life inspirations to make a joke. For example, Tiger Lilly just gets alternate art with a giant, realistically drawn tiger behind her, while Espresso Cookie gets turned into a piece of abstract art. Here, a Twitter fan discovers the art in the game:

Here is Dark Choco Cookie, who turns into some sort of monstrous being:

Devsisters shared a gallery of the alternate art with Polygon:

Grid View Image: Devsisters

Why is draw Latte Cookie so hot??? Image: Devsisters

A core part of the Cookie Run: Kingdom fandom is drawing fan art and reimagining how different cookies might look like. (Even we at Polygon haven’t been able to resist the inevitable charms of the Cookies.) It’s one thing to see this kind of art on Twitter, but seeing it show up in the game feels somewhat like a fever dream.