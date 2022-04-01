You can watch the Halo TV series’s first episode for free

The long-awaited Halo television series premiered last month on Paramount Plus, and now, interested parties in the U.S. can check out the first episode for free. There’s no trial or anything needed. All you have to do is go to the Paramount Plus website or YouTube channel — or click the video in this article — to watch the first episode of Halo. It’s that easy!

Paramount Plus’ Halo adaptation takes place in the universe of the first Halo game that was released in 2001, and dramatizes a 26th-century conflict between humanity and the alien race known as the Covenant. The series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, and Jen Taylor as Cortana.

Halo was renewed for a second season before it even premiered. Two episodes have aired so far, and all that the Polygon staff can say is that the show certainly has prompted ... a lot of thoughts. To watch beyond the first episode of Halo, you’ll need to subscribe to Paramount Plus, whose plans start at $4.99 a month.