Elden Ring patch brings Radahn back to full strength

Not that the Starscourge was ‘weak’ to begin with

By Owen S. Good
Fighting Starscourge Radahn in Elden Ring Image: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco via Polygon

Bad news, Elden Ring fans: Radahn is back to full strength. The beatings will continue until morale improves.

The Red Lion General is one of the toughest bosses in FromSoftware’s RPG, but update 1.03 on March 17 inadvertently, according to developers, nerfed some of his attacks. Elden Ring’s newest update fixes all of that.

Elden Ring lore portrays Starscourge Radahn as an extraordinarily powerful demigod, and his boss fight impresses that fact on the player, start to finish. Our boss guide recommends picking up several Golden Seeds before going into the fight, as they increase the number of uses you get out of a Sacred Flask potion.

The guide also has specific gear recommendations, depending on your build. If you pay attention to his backstory, you’ll know he is susceptible to Scarlet Rot, making the spell Rotten Breath very useful for faith casters with a high enough Arcane attribute.

Otherwise, the arena where you fight Radahn has summoning signs that allow players to bring in an unlimited army of NPC allies. Players can (and should) use them to occupy Radahn while they prepare their attacks. Radahn, in classic From-boss fashion, is a giant who carries two swords, so learn his attack pattern and know your character’s limits, or get smushed.

