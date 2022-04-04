 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Witcher season 3 has started filming

Geralt, Ciri, and Yen are back

By Austen Goslin
The Witcher’s cast, including Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allen, sit on the set of season 3 Image: Netflix

Geralt of Rivia is getting ready to return to Netflix. The show’s Twitter account shared the first photo from the set of The Witcher season 3 on Monday, confirming that the show has started filming for its next entry.

The photo itself is fairly nondescript. It’s a wide, snowy field with Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allen), and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) sitting in production chairs while the nearby crew sets up for the next shot. Despite the fact that the photo doesn’t reveal too much about the new season, it’s nice to know that production is underway and the show is on its way back.

Even better, The Witcher’s account also shared a brief plot summary of the next season:

As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Centra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.

There’s no word yet on when The Witcher season 3 will be released. The show’s first season debuted in 2019, while the second season ended up coming out in 2021, after production was delayed several times due to COVID.

