Marcel The Shell With Shoes On movie will remind you of 2010 YouTube

One brave little shell on the search for family ... with shoes on

By Pete Volk

In 2010, one brave little shell took the internet by storm. His name was Marcel, he was one inch tall, and he wore shoes.

Good news, shellheads: 12 years later, Marcel is back, and his journey is coming to the big screen. Jenny Slate is reprising her role as Marcel in the upcoming A24 movie Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, which has a new trailer out now, and a theatrical release slated for June 24.

In the feature movie adaptation of Marcel’s story, a documentary filmmaker (director Dean Fleischer-Camp, who collaborated with Slate on the original videos) attempts to help Marcel reconnect with his family. Along the way, Marcel becomes a bit of a media sensation: We see clips in the trailer of Marcel being mentioned on television by Brian Williams and Conan O’Brien, as well as being interviewed by his hero, the “fearless” Lesley Stahl. Rosa Salazar and Isabella Rosselini also feature in the cast for the stop-motion animated movie.

The original Marcel shorts are available on Fleischer-Camp’s YouTube channel.

