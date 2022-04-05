 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Xbox Game Pass subscribers get MLB The Show 22 and Chinatown Detective Agency in April

Plus Cricket 22, if you fancy a different bat-and-ball game

By Owen S. Good
Boston’s Alex Verdugo runs down a line drive to left field in MLB The Show 22 Image: SIE San Diego Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Spring sports are in the air for Xbox Game Pass subscribers in the first half of April. MLB The Show 22 is available Tuesday April 5 for console and cloud gaming, the same day it launches for PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. So is Big Ant Studios’ Cricket 22, which launched in December, for those who prefer wickets to bases.

Coming soon, on Thursday April 7, subscribers will get day-one cloud, console, and PC access to Chinatown Detective Agency, a “cybernoir point-and-click adventure” courtesy of General Interactive Co. and the ID@Xbox program. That will be joined by three EA Play games becoming available for cloud gaming on Android and iOS devices.

Then, on April 12, PC players get access to Life is Strange: True Colors, Panzer Corps 2, and The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk. Here are all the games and their platforms for the first two weeks of April:

  • Cricket 22 (Cloud and Console) — April 5
  • MLB The Show 22 (Cloud and Console) — April 5
  • Chinatown Detective Agency (Cloud, Console, and PC) — April 7
  • Dragon Age 2 via EA Play (Cloud) — April 7
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare via EA Play (Cloud) — April 7
  • Star Wars: Squadrons via EA Play (Cloud) — April 7
  • Life is Strange: True Colors (Cloud, Console, and PC) — April 12
  • Panzer Corps 2 (PC) — April 12
  • The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk (PC) — April 12
  • Lost in Random via EA Play (Cloud, Console, and PC) — April 14

These titles join games like Weird West, Norco, and Shredders, all of which made their launch-day debut on Xbox Game Pass in March.

The rotation also means five games will be leaving Game Pass libraries in April. Subscribers can claim them at a 20% discount off their Microsoft Store price before they leave.

  • MLB The Show 21 (Cloud and Console) — leaving April 15
  • Rain On Your Parade (Cloud, Console, and PC) — April 15
  • The Long Dark (Cloud, Console, and PC) — April 15
  • Pathway (PC) — April 15
  • F1 2019 (Cloud, Console and PC) — leaving April 18

Loading comments...

