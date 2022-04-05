The final volume of Berserk arrives in November

Berserk, the legendary dark fantasy manga from the late Kentaro Miura, will finally come to an end for U.S. readers. Volume 41, the final installment Miura finished before his untimely passing last summer, is set for a November release date.

According to Dark Horse, Berserk’s U.S. publisher, the final volume of Berserk will arrive in November, almost a year after its release in Japan, and an astonishing 33 years since it began in 1989.

The summary, per Dark Horse:

Though released from the prison of her mind, Casca cannot escape reminders of the terrors she has experienced. And nothing triggers these harrowing memories more than Guts the Black Swordsman, who faced those same horrors in his relentless quest to see Casca healed. But could the reappearance of a strange, mute boy be the key to bringing peace to Casca’s troubled soul?

A tremendous influence on artists across media, particularly in video games, Berserk has inspired FromSoftware’s dark fantasy games from Dark Souls to Elden Ring, alongside Final Fantasy VII. The story of Guts, a former mercenary-turned-demon-slayer out for revenge as the world goes to hell around him, Berserk has been partially adapted into anime multiple times, the most recent outing being a disappointing hybrid of traditional and computer animation, in 2017.

Berserk volume 41 will be available in comics shops Nov. 9, and in bookstores Nov. 22, 2022.