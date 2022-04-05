Star Trek: Picard’s third and final season will reunite Next Generation cast

In advance of this week’s season 2 finale of Star Trek: Picard, Paramount Plus has announced a hell of a doozy for season 3. In what will be Picard’s final season, the series will reunite the crew of Star Trek: The Next Generation for the season’s main cast.

That means Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), Worf (Michael Dorn), William Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), Data (Brent Spiner) and Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) will once again be reunited with former captain Jean-Luc Picard to boldly go where no one has gone before.

The announcement was made via a brief teaser that shows Picard mulling over his past, while lines from The Next Generation echo in his mind. Then, a brief bit of footage shows Picard and his former first officer William Riker standing side by side, phasers drawn, before cutting to the cast list.

As the second season is still currently airing, it’s not clear what ultimately will bring them all together, but given that Picard is currently in a season-long story involving the extra-dimensional being Q, it’s fair to assume that all cards are on the table for a full-on nostalgia play. Maybe not one that includes a new Starship Enterprise, but I wouldn’t entirely rule it out.