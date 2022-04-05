 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ubisoft ends active development on Ghost Recon Breakpoint

The publisher has decided it’s time to ... ghost this game

By Joshua Rivera
Soldier struggles up a snowy mountainside in Ghost Recon Breakpoint Image: Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint will break points no longer. At least, not any new ones.

In a statement published on the Ghost Recon Twitter account, publisher Ubisoft has announced that Breakpoint will no longer be updated. Servers, however, will remain active for both Breakpoint and its predecessor, 2017’s Ghost Recon Wildlands.

Breakpoint had a troubled launch, with criticism levied at the game for its focus on a more tiered loot-based gear system. This was at odds with the game’s history of more realistic tactical action, the sort that made Wildlands so popular.

The gear system was entirely discarded in 2020’s “Ghost Experience” update, making Breakpoint a better overall game and more like what fans expected — while also making it clear how Breakpoint was different from Ubisoft’s other tactical shooter, The Division 2.

Like Wildlands, Ghost Recon Breakpoint received approximately two years’ worth of updates that added a wide variety of content. There’s currently no new Ghost Recon game on the horizon to replace it.

Breakpoint’s last significant update was, ironically, Ubisoft’s first experiment with NFTs, back in December 2021.

