The Wheel of Time comes to GOG.com as a ‘Good Old Game’

The Wheel of Time, the classic first-person shooter for PC based on Robert Jordan’s fantasy novel series, has been re-released through GOG.com with support for modern computers. The game’s release on CD Projekt’s digital storefront coincides with the revival of some classic GOG branding: Good Old Games.

GOG.com isn’t reverting to its original name, but has instead added the “Good Old Game” tag to its library. That tag, the company says, signifies “our goal is for GOG to become, once again, the best place for classic PC games.”

As of Wednesday, the Good Old Game tag on GOG.com has been applied to PC classics like Baldur’s Gate, Fallout, Blade Runner, Diablo, the Ultima games, Star Wars: TIE Fighter, and hundreds more. CD Projekt’s criteria for the Good Old Game tag is described as “games that are older than 10 years and are critically acclaimed, stand the test of time, defined certain mechanics, or simply created new genres.”

The Wheel of Time certainly meets some of those qualifications. Released in 1999, Legend Entertainment’s adaptation of Jordan’s high fantasy series was built on Epic Games’ Unreal Engine and was praised for its storytelling, visuals, and capture the flag-style multiplayer component. Night Dive Studios has modernized the original game, with high resolution graphics and support for Windows 7, 8, 10, and 11 operating systems.

“We believe that celebrating and preserving classic games is important,” the GOG.com team said in a news release. “They have the power to connect generations. They have the power to evoke nostalgia. They have the power to teach us about what came before and shaped the games we enjoy today. They deserve to be remembered, and available for everyone to enjoy.”

Amazon is developing Jordan’s Wheel of Time books into a live-action television series for Prime Video. The first season, which Polygon called a dose of “fresh fantasy,” debuted in November 2021. A second season is confirmed.