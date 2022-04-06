Dying Light 2 to get new game plus mode this month

The upcoming patch for Dying Light 2 Stay Human will bring the biggest update to the game — including a new game plus mode. The update will arrive later this month on all platforms. There are no further details on exactly what the new patch and the new game plus mode will include, but the official Dying Light Twitter account promises that it will be one of the biggest updates to Dying Light 2 yet.

“Apart from many fixes for both multi and single-player mode, it will also introduce a New Game+ mode, giving you more reasons to re-visit The City,” reads the tweet.

It will be one of the biggest patches we've released so far. Apart from many fixes for both multi and single-player mode, it will also introduce a New Game+ mode, giving you more reasons to re-visit The City.(1/2) — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) April 5, 2022

Dying Light 2 — which our review called “ a perfect example of the ‘7 out of 10’ game” — came out in February. The sequel is set 22 years after the first game, bringing players back to the zombie-infested open world. It is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.