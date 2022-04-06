 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Meet Vasco, Starfield’s very good bot companion

Bethesda’s new game comes out this November

By Petrana Radulovic

Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios’ upcoming open-world, sci-fi role-playing game, will have all the hallmarks of character-driven, choice-filled RPGs — and that includes some lovable companions. And for a science-fiction game set in the vast expanse of space, obviously you need some robot friends.

A new video from Bethesda introduces Vasco, the expedition robot working with the player’s crew of explorers. He is utilitarian, heavily industrial, and also very cute. Just look at his little waddle!

The upcoming space exploration game is designed to harken back to the days of “older, hardcore RPGs.” This means character backgrounds and traits that inform the gameplay, along with interlocking choices and factions that affect the greater story. Starfield will follow a group of space explorers known as Constellation — the last such group in the game’s setting.

Starfield is about hope, our shared humanity, and searching for the answers to life’s greatest mystery,” said Bethesda’s Todd Howard, who serves as director of the game.

Starfield was first announced in 2018, alongside The Elder Scrolls 6. It will be the first new franchise from Bethesda in 25 years. Meet Vasco in person — and all the other companions too — when the Xbox Series X and Windows PC game comes out this November.

