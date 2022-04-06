 clock menu more-arrow no yes

THQ Nordic plans summer games showcase for August

‘Loads of announcements’ promised

By Michael McWhertor

Publisher THQ Nordic, the company behind Darksiders, Destroy All Humans!, BioMutant, Wreckfest, and many more, is planting its stake in summer’s lineup of game reveals with a digital showcase this August. It’s THQ Nordic’s second such showcase, and it promises to include several brand-new games that will expand “the company’s portfolio into new genres with both licensed and original gaming experiences.”

THQ Nordic’s summer event will take place on Friday, Aug. 12 at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT. It will feature “loads of announcements and first looks,” as well as updates on announced games like Outcast 2 – A New Beginning and Jagged Alliance 3. Also on THQ Nordic’s publishing slate are SpongeBob multiverse adventure SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake and SuperPower 3.

THQ Nordic’s digital showcase will be streamed on its YouTube and Twitch channels.

The showcase will seemingly not be tied to other events, such as San Diego Comic-Con in July and Gamescom in late August — and certainly not E3 2022, which was officially canceled last week.

