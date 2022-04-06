In an era of speedrunning, social media, and walkthrough videos, it’s easy to find tricks to get ahead in a game. Maybe that’s a broken build that allows you to use a great weapon, or a secret wall hiding loot. Or, if you’re an enterprising Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga player, you can use this cool new feature called “child flight” to cross distances by whaling on an unkillable baby Anakin with a lightsaber.

In action, it’s truly a sight to behold. In this Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga clip by fan Red Orb, we see Qui-Gon Jinn cross a chasm by using Anakin as a propeller fueled by lightsaber hits. Probably not the most ethical thing, might rack up some Dark Side points, but it’s undeniably effective.

so, children. at least this child, don't take friendly fire damage, so i found my test dummy. also side note, you can use children to cross large pits and void space. im calling this Child Flight @ddx_exe pic.twitter.com/rkTzSQDNr9 — Red Orb (@RedOrbFragment) April 6, 2022

Video games often make it difficult or impossible to harm or kill children, for obvious reasons. There have been sneaky ways around this restriction as long as it has existed, though. Fallout players used to pickpocket children and leave timed explosives in their pockets to go off later, for instance.

“I play a lot of [Devil May Cry] and other combo games and saw this game had similar combat,” Red Orb told Polygon through Twitter. “Was trying stuff on enemies at first, they don’t have enough health, tried on the AI player 2 and that worked better but still too short to be fun. Eventually, I accidentally hit the child Anakin and he didn’t take damage. From there I just used him as a dummy and found the easiest air loop.”