 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The next generation of everything 2022

A celebration of what comes next

Filed under:

How to let a metaverse die

By Pearse Anderson

Filed under:

My living room still has 3 TVs but I have regrets

By Ryan Gilliam

Filed under:

Inside Epsilon, a mod for creating custom Worlds of Warcraft

By Cass Marshall

Filed under:

18 years later, The Sims 2 fandom is thriving on TikTok

By Petrana Radulovic

Filed under:

The MCU’s future lies with those it previously neglected: teen girls

By Susana Polo

If you live on the internet, you know just how quickly trends come and go.

Next Generation of Everything is our celebration of what comes next. In these stories, Polygon digs into the trends that are right on our doorstep, in the worlds of entertainment, games, and fandom.

But these stories are also about the choices people have made about living on the internet. And in 2022, many of us have chosen to slow down our online lives, and to focus on the fandom communities that are important to us. Whether it’s spending time in Discord building a roleplaying server, eulogizing The Sims 2 on TikTok, or even eschewing social media altogether, in favor of a more deliberate online presence.

The future looks bright. Let’s dive in …

Start here
How to let a metaverse die