Mario Golf swings onto Nintendo Switch Online’s premium subscription

It’ll hit in mid April

By Ana Diaz
luigi shrugging in mario golf 64 Image: Nintendo

Mario Golf for the Nintendo 64 will be joining the lineup of retro games available via the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription. The game will be released on April 15 for those subscribed to Nintendo’s enhanced online games service.

Mario Golf for the Nintendo 64 was originally released stateside in 1999 and was developed by Camelot Software Planning. The same year, Nintendo also released a game with the same name for the Game Boy Color and has continued to add to the Mario Golf franchise, most recently with Mario Golf: Super Rush, which put a zany and supercharged spin on the casual sport.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is Nintendo’s premium online service and gives players access to a library of Nintendo 64 and the Sega Genesis games on the Nintendo Switch. The membership costs $49.99 for an individual membership and $79.99 for a family membership (which includes up to eight accounts) for 12 months.

