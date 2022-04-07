 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Goofy college simulator Two Point Campus delayed to August

It’ll give the developers an extension

By Ana Diaz
A band puts on a show in the game Two Point Campus. Image: Two Point Studios/Sega

Developer Two Point Studios has delayed the release of its zany higher education simulator, Two Point Campus to Aug. 9 from the original release date of May 17.

In a post on the Two Point forums, the developers explained that more time was needed to complete platform optimization before releasing the game. The team plans to release Two Point Campus to Windows PC and consoles simultaneously and wants players to have the “best quality game” regardless of platform. “This means we will need a little bit more time with Two Point Campus to make sure we deliver the best possible game that can be enjoyed equally on all platforms,” game director Mark Webley said.

Along with the news of the the delay, the team released a developer vision video going over more of the new features that they plan to release with Two Point Campus. The studio’s follow up to Two Point Hospital puts a comedic twist on the college experience. Instead of taking classes like statistics or chemistry, characters can enroll in “Knight School” and learn how to joust, or enroll in the Gastronomy degree and cook giant pizzas the size of a sedan.

You know, all the disciplines you actually wanted to study in college.

