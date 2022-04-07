 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rogue Legacy 2 will leave Early Access, launch later this month

New, 3 comments

The original game will also be free to download on the Epic Games store

By Toussaint Egan
A screenshot of a boss battle in Rogue Legacy 2. Image: Cellar Door Games

After a little less than two years since releasing Rogue Legacy 2 on Early Access via Steam and the Epic Games store, Cellar Door Games announced that the full version of the generation-spanning RPG action game will finally launch on April 28.

A sequel to 2013’s Rogue Legacy, Rogue Legacy 2 is an action rogue-lite platformer that allows players to choose between several classes of adventurers as they traverse the tunnels and passageways of procedurally-generated dungeons in search of treasure, weapons, and upgradeable traits. Upon dying, players will have to choose among a selection of randomly-generated heirs of their previous character to continue adventuring, with each heir possessing their own unique traits and abilities.

A screenshot of Rogue Legacy’s character selection screen for the game’s randomly generated heirs. Image: Cellar Door Games

“Our goal for Rogue Legacy 2 was always to make ‘Rogue Legacy 3’ because we didn’t want to settle for just more,” Cellar Door Games said in a press release. “It had to stay true to the original, but also stand on its own as something new. After nearly four years of development, bringing it to the fans is the final step in this long journey, and we hope they find it as special as we do.”

Rogue Legacy 2 features improvements on the traits system from the first game, as well as new features in the form of stat-modifying Relics and improved accessibility options. To celebrate the game’s release date announcement, the original Rogue Legacy will be available to download for free via the Epic Games store from April 7 to April 13.

Rogue Legacy 2 will launch on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on April 28.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Pac-Man has a new wife, thanks to Ms. Pac-Man drama

By Owen S. Good
1 comment / new

Activision Blizzard to convert all US-based QA workers to full-time positions

By Nicole Carpenter
11 comments / new

How to get an Empyreum house in FFXIV

By Julia Lee

Filed under:

Kirby and the Forgotten Land present code list

By Julia Lee
The Bread Boy dances
Play

BioShock Infinite’s viral Bread Boy, explained by its creator

By Simone de Rochefort

Russian Doll season 2 trailer hints at a multiverse-spanning treasure hunt

By Toussaint Egan
1 comment / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon