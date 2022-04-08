Xbox’s big Spring Sale is live — here are 13 games to pick up

Microsoft’s Xbox Spring Sale is live, and that means plenty of video games are available at discounted prices. There are more than 700 games and bundles discounted, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC, so we’ve curated some of the best on offer.

The sale ranges from smaller discounts on new releases, like 15% off Forza Horizon 5 and 20% off Halo Infinite (which is about to get its second season), to super sales on games like The Sims 4, which is 90% off.

Here are some of the best offers we’ve found:

The sale will run until April 21 on the Microsoft Store and through the Xbox website.