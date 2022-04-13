 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sonic the Hedgehog is coming to a new platform: Roblox

New, 3 comments

And there are Chaos!

By Ana Diaz
sonic flying through the air in a green hill-esque zone in sonic speed simulator Image: Sega/Gamefam

Sega of America has teamed up with Roblox developer Gamefam to release a licensed Sonic the Hedgehog game on the Roblox platform. On April 14, players will be able to dash their way through Sonic Speed Simulator on Roblox for free.

Sonic Speed Simulator is an open-world online multiplayer game where you play as either your Roblox avatar, or Sonic and friends. This “speed simulator” will have players leveling up the pace of their character by taking as many in-game steps as possible and by collecting special items like Chaos Orbs. The game is free to download on the Roblox app, which runs on Android, iOS, Mac, Windows PC, and Xbox One. The game arrives just after the release of the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie in theaters.

The game will launch with four different areas, including the checkered landscape of Green Hill Zone. A fifth zone and other additions likes bosses will come in a later update. Roblox games are generally known for their Lego minifigure-like avatars. However, in Sonic Speed Simulator, players can unlock skins that allow them to play as true-to-franchise 3D models of Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles. The game also comes with unique Sonic-themed items for your avatar — including Chao pets that you can adopt in-game.

  • Image: Sega/Gamefam
  • Image: Sega/Gamefam
  • Image: Sega/Gamefam
  • Image: Sega/Gamefam

Part of the challenge of bringing Sonic Speed Simulator to life, its developers said, was balancing the norms and technical limitations of a platform like Roblox with making a game based on a AAA franchise. Gamefam CEO Joe Ferencz told Polygon that Sega helped push the production value of Sonic Speed Simulator so it looked and felt like a Sonic game.

“When you get the speed, this game feels like Sonic,” Ferencz said in an interview. “That is something our producers, designers, and animators know how to do, but we needed Sega’s expert Sonic guidance on it.” Previously, Gamefam has teamed up with other brands like Mattel and Ubisoft to create experiences on Roblox. In 2020, the company released an open-world Hot Wheels driving game called Hot Wheels Open World.

Even though it’s on Roblox, Ferencz hopes Sonic fans will give Sonic Speed Simulator a chance. “I think people have a lot of notions about what Roblox is, and what Roblox is and isn’t,” he said “If people are Sonic fans, we want them to come in and try this game. Even if they’re never tried Roblox.”

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Watch Elden Ring bosses fight each other for a change

By Nicole Clark

Dark Souls tabletop RPG is full of problems, according to British players who got it early

By Austen Goslin
4 comments / new

This may be your last chance to get Atlus’ 3DS classics for cheap

By Cass Marshall
6 comments / new

Deep Rock Galactic has a new season with a robot nemesis

By Cass Marshall
1 comment / new

Witcher 3 ‘next-gen’ update postponed indefinitely

By Charlie Hall
27 comments / new

Fate of Activision Blizzard lawsuit unclear as California lawyer accuses governor of interference

By Nicole Carpenter
9 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon