Kingdom Hearts 4 announced, will kick off Sora’s new story arc

The next mainline Kingdom Hearts game, Kingdom Hearts 4, is now in development, Square Enix announced Sunday during a 20th anniversary livestream for the franchise. A new trailer for Kingdom Hearts 4 confirms the return of Sora, Donald, and Goofy for a brand-new adventure, and what Square Enix calls “an epic new storyline” named the Lost Master Arc.

Kingdom Hearts 4’s first trailer introduces the Quadratum, which, while looking a lot like Tokyo, is described by Square Enix as an “expansive city set in a gorgeous, realistic world unlike anything ever seen before in the Kingdom Hearts series.” The trailer also introduces Kingdom Hearts fans to Strelitzia, a new character.

Square Enix did not announce a release date or platforms for Kingdom Hearts 4.

First screenshots of the new Kingdom Hearts are in the gallery below.

Square Enix also announced a separate game, Kingdom Hearts Missing Link, in development for Android and iOS devices. The mobile game features adventures set in the world of Scala ad Caelum from Kingdom Hearts 3 and battles against the Heartless. Kingdom Hearts Missing Link will feature a new, original story, Square Enix says, but will almost assuredly tie into the story of Kingdom Hearts 4. Kingdom Hearts Missing Link does not have a release date, but a closed beta test for the game is scheduled for 2022.

Kingdom Hearts 3 was released in 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and later came to Windows PC in 2021 and Nintendo Switch earlier this year. The third main game in the franchise attempted to tie up years of complex storylines from multiple spinoffs and side stories, featuring protagonists Sora, Riku, and Kairi, and the dozens of Disney characters they’ve fought against and alongside over the past two decades.

In Square Enix’s announcement for Kingdom Hearts 4, series brand manager Ichiro Hazama said, “We’d like to thank the fans for all of their support over the years, and we can’t wait for them to experience all that’s to come for Sora.”

“We’ve been honored to work with Tetsuya Nomura and his team for two decades to introduce these original stories of discovery, courage, and friendship,” added Nana Gadd, director at Walt Disney Games. “This glimpse into Sora’s next adventure is just the beginning — we can’t wait to show more when the time is right.”