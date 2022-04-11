Kingdom Hearts fans found Sora’s swanky new real-world Tokyo apartment

Kingdom Hearts fans began picking apart the Kingdom Hearts 4 reveal trailer for clues with a fervor on Sunday, noticing details like the possible inclusion of a Star Wars world and Sora’s new choice of subtle footwear. They also found the real-world luxury apartment building where Sora might be living in Tokyo, since the game’s “afterworld” Quadratum is effectively a recreation of the Japanese metropolis.

Based on some crowdsourced sleuthing by Tokyo-based Twitch streamer Audrey, aka aitaikimochi, a self-described “Square Enix fangirl,” Sora appears to have a swank pad in the Aoyoma neighborhood of Tokyo. Aoyoma is a wealthy and stylish part of town, and Sora’s rent is commensurate with the area. Audrey and her viewers dug up what appears to be the actual apartment used as a model for Sora’s new digs, and it costs just shy of $2,000 a month to rent — about $1 million if Sora wanted to buy.

How did Audrey and her viewers track down Sora’s location? By using landmarks shown in the Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer and Google Maps’ Street View, of course. The real-world apartment building they found is called the Regno Raffine, and it’s your typical condo-style building. Sora likely has a one- or two-bedroom apartment, but the real draw is the balcony and all the natural sunlight pouring into it. Photos of the building’s model unit provide the nicest peek at where Sora’s probably living post-Kingdom Hearts 3.

Of course, residents of the building may not appreciate just how closely Square Enix and the Kingdom Hearts team have recreated where they live. Please, Kingdom Hearts enthusiasts, do not turn this luxury apartment building into a pilgrimage site. Sora, unlike Donald Duck, isn’t real!