Elden Ring’s complex lore explained by an expert in just 30 minutes

New, 3 comments

A surprisingly compact infodump

By Petrana Radulovic

You’ve likely played a few dozen hours of Elden Ring by this point, but do you have any idea what it’s actually about? YouTube creator VaatiVidya’s newest video dives deep into the game’s lore, and at half-an-hour it’s pretty damn efficient at explaining the inner machinations of George R.R. Martin’s side hustle.

The video is also segmented neatly into multiple parts, so you can skip around if you’re specifically looking for information about the House of the Moon or the Night of the Black Knives. It’s great if you want a quick primer on the who, what, and where. Vaati previously shared an expansive flowchart of lore on Twitter.

VaatiVidya’s channel is full of deep dives into other FromSoftware games like Dark Souls, Sekiro, and Bloodborne.

Elden Ring was released in late February. The sweeping fantasy open-world action-RPG invites players to explore at their own pace and complete the game in their own way. In addition to fearsome bosses and cool summons, the game also has a Turtle Pope.

