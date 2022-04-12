 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Elden Ring looks adorable in this tilt-shifted video

And other adjectives I never thought we’d apply to the game

By Owen S. Good

I’m not sure how it would play, but with the extreme camera angle that YouTuber Flurdeh has applied here, Elden Ring looks a whole lot less intimidating. It looks like painted miniatures, in extraordinarily detailed tabletop RPG scenes, come to life.

Flurdeh is known for using their tilt-shift effect to make huge games look, well, precious as all get-out. In the past year they’ve done The Witcher 3, Red Dead Redemption 2 and, yes, The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim. Before Elden Ring, God of War was the most recent adventure to get the treatment. The tilt-shift employed here is mainly an adjustment (a huge one) to the camera’s depth of field, plus some other settings to achieve the toyland effect. The photo mode toolkit used comes courtesy of Frans Bouma.

It means that the only dreary and forbidding thing about the Lands Between is the music chosen for this video. If it inspires you to give Elden Ring a look, understand that, close-up, you’ll be tackling a very hard game. Polygon’s guides section has a ton of guidance for newcomers, especially those who haven’t taken on a Souls-like before.

