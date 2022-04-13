QuakeCon returns in August, will be digital-only again

QuakeCon, the annual fan convention celebrating id Software and Bethesda Softworks’ video game franchises, will return this August. Like last year’s event, QuakeCon 2022 will be digital-only, which means no in-person convention and no BYOC (bring your own computer) LAN party.

QuakeCon 2022 will take place Aug. 18-20, and will likely be streamed on Twitch.

In a statement published today on Bethesda’s QuakeCon page, the company said that while this year’s event will be digital-only, they were committed to bringing QuakeCon back as an in-person festival in 2023. This is not the first time in the convention’s history QuakeCon has been a remote event, as QuakeCon 2020 and QuakeCon 2021 were both online-only events in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Like you, we’re disappointed to not return to Dallas this year,” Bethesda said. “An event of this size requires months of planning, and in this case, we had to make decisions when there was still too much uncertainty to commit to successfully executing an in-person QuakeCon.”

QuakeCon 2022 will feature livestreaming programming, online meetups, giveaways, charity opportunities, and a virtual BYOC party. Bethesda announced that more details regarding this year’s QuakeCon would come in June.

Bethesda Softworks’ confirmed lineup includes Redfall, the open-world vampire-themed shooter from Arkane Austin, and Starfield, the space-exploration role-playing game from Bethesda Game Studios. id Software is reportedly working on a “long-running iconic action FPS,” which could mean a new Doom, Quake, or something else.