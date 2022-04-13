 clock menu more-arrow no yes

This may be your last chance to get Atlus’ 3DS classics for cheap

By Cass Marshall
Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth - Joker and the Phantom Thieves assembled for a meeting Image: Atlus

Developer and publisher Atlus is running a series of deep discounts on many of their titles for the Nintendo 3DS, as well as a few sales on Nintendo Switch titles. In February, Nintendo announced that it would no longer support the WiiU and 3DS eShops and they would be closed in the spring of 2023. Nintendo claimed that this was “part of the natural lifecycle for any product line as it becomes less used by consumers over time.”

When the Nintendo eShop shuts down next year, players will no longer be able to purchase games for their 3DS; game demos and other free content will also no longer be able to download.

The Wii U and 3DS eShops’ closure also means that game demos and other free content will no longer be available to download as of March 2023. However, it will be possible to redownload games, receive software updates, and play games online on both 3DS and WiiU “for the foreseeable future.”

The following titles are on sale, with some titles up to 75% off. This will likely be the best opportunity to grab these titles for the Nintendo 3DS before they cannot be purchased from the eShop anymore.

Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan [60% Off]: https://atlus.link/3NLXM4m

Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth [70% Off]: https://atlus.link/3jaMxEq

Etrian Odyssey Nexus [75% Off]: https://atlus.link/3v38fji

Etrian Odyssey Untold: The Millenium Girl [60% Off]: https://atlus.link/3JizN9z

Etrian Odyssey 2 Untold: The Fafnir Knight [60% Off]: https://atlus.link/37neCWq

Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth [60% Off]: https://atlus.link/3xa1grB

Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth [75% Off]: https://atlus.link/3Kn6tQz

Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology [75% Off]: https://atlus.link/35Ne6kd

Shin Megami Tensei IV [60% Off]: https://atlus.link/3DPBb29

Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse [70% Off]: https://atlus.link/3uftfUT

Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers [60% Off]: https://atlus.link/3LJGEdN

Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor Overclocked [60% Off]: https://atlus.link/3jamZHN

Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor 2: Record Breaker [60% Off]: https://atlus.link/37tiHZy

Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux [75% Off]: https://atlus.link/3KjIAtg

Stella Glow [60% Off]: https://atlus.link/3jg5NRb

This sale is running up through April 17.

