Vanillaware’s PS2 game GrimGrimoire getting Switch, PS4 remake

Release date set for July 28 in Japan

By Nicole Carpenter

Vanillaware’s classic PlayStation 2 real-time strategy game GrimGrimoire is getting a Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 remake coming July 28 in Japan, publisher Nippon Ichi Software announced Thursday.

The remaster is called GrimGrimoire OnceMore, and adds new graphics and systems, including a powerful “Great Magic” mechanic and skill trees, according to a news release translated by Gematsu. GrimGrimoire OnceMore’s story remains similar to the original game: A young wizard, Lillet Blan, relives the same five days after an evil wizard attacks her school and threatens disaster.

GrimGrimoire was originally released in 2007 on PlayStation 2. It was Vanillaware’s first published game, led by former Capcom artist founder George Kamitani. It wasn’t necessarily a commercial success, but it’s a game whose influence players can see even in Vanillaware’s latest surprise hit, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim was released in 2020 in North America on PlayStation 4. It got a Nintendo Switch release in April — and it’s even better on the handheld console.

