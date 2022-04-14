 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Coachella brings style and music to Fortnite with new skins and accessories

New, 2 comments

The Coachella integration seems thin, but there’s at least new clothes and accessories

By Nicole Carpenter
fortnite avatars wearing bright, festival-appropriate clothing, cheering on from a crowd Image: Epic Games/Coachella

Epic Games announced the collaboration with Coachella on its Fortnite blog Thursday, showing off the new additions. There isn’t a ton to the integration beyond some music and a bunch of outfits, all of which you can see in the gallery below.

No, Coachella absolutely won’t be live in Fortnite, as Epic Games has done with other musical acts and events. Instead, Fortnite players can dress like they’re going to Coachella while playing the battle royale video game. Coachella’s organizers insist on referring to the concert series as a “Coachellaverse,” and with this collaboration with Epic Games and Fortnite, they’re ... sort of ... making good of it?

  • Fortnite’s “Lyric” outfits Image: Epic Games/Coachella
  • Fortnite’s “Alto” outfit Image: Epic Games/Coachella
  • Fortnite’s “Poet” outfit Image: Epic Games/Coachella
  • Fortnite’s “Wilder” outfits Image: Epic Games/Coachella

Beyond the outfits, there are new accessory skins, like a neon shark, a flaming guitar, and a glowing cactus — all of which are reactive to music. Epic Games says these are the “first wave” of Coachella items, dropping Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT. The others include an astronaut helmet and a smiley face wearing headphone, and those — as well as other full outfits and skins — launch on April 21 at 8 p.m. EDT.

The other part of all this is that players can listen to Coachella artists in car radios throughout Fortnite. “Icon Radio will air songs from over 30 artists featured in Coachella 2022,” Epic Games wrote. “While driving around in battle, turn to Icon Radio to add good vibes to your side.”

The full event runs from Thursday to May 16.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Hacks season 2 trailer teases what Deborah Vance does next

By Matt Leone
1 comment / new
The prisoner figure, in a distorted metal helmet that covers its entire face, is being squashed by a giant boulder.
Play

Elden Ring wants you to stop hitting yourself

By Jenna Stoeber
2 comments / new

All playable characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

By Julia Lee

Gloomhaven’s digital adaptation is getting its first big chunk of DLC

By Toussaint Egan

Elden Ring has its first celebrity: a naked dude who loves to solo Malenia

By Cass Marshall
1 comment / new

Kingdom Hearts creator explains why Sora looks ‘normal’ in Kingdom Hearts 4

By Michael McWhertor
4 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon