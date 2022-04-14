Bethesda.net users will be able to transfer games to Steam on April 27

Publisher Bethesda Softworks announced in a new update this week that, starting on April 27, users who purchased titles via the Bethesda.net Launcher will be able to migrate their PC games connected to the launcher to Steam, in addition to any in-game saves and in-game virtual currencies associated with those games.

In February, the company announced that the Bethesda.net Launcher would be retired. Bethesda’s latest update states that starting on May 11, players will no longer be able to play and access games within the Bethesda.net Launcher.

As detailed in the Bethesda’s now-updated Q&A FAQ, any title purchased through the Bethesda.net Launcher will be available to users for free on Steam. Players’ Bethesda.net accounts will remain active and will still be accessible via the Bethesda.net website and in-game for titles that require players to sign in to play. The company emphasizes that while the Bethesda.net Launcher is being retired, Bethesda.net accounts will continue to be supported with the publisher’s future titles.

In-game virtual currencies connected to Bethesda.net Wallets will transfer over to Steam once the migration process has been completed. The same goes for game saves and progression, though Bethesda states that while some saves will transfer automatically, certain saves may require users to manually copy their saves over to their Steam folder. After the process has been completed, users will have to redownload and install their games on Steam.

In addition, friends lists for games such as Fallout 76, Doom Eternal, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, The Elder Scrolls: Legends, Rage 2, and Deathloop will also transfer over to Steam along with game saves and virtual currencies.

Bethesda.net users will retain access to their games via their Bethesda.net Library and will be able to transfer their games to Steam after the Bethesda.net Launcher is retired on May 11. If users already own games in their Bethesda.net Library on Steam the migration process will still work, however users will not be granted anything for the items they already own on Steam.