 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cyberpunk 2077’s first expansion will land in 2023

New, 6 comments

Better late than never

By Toussaint Egan
Cyberpunk 2077 Image: CD Projekt Red/CD Projekt

Publisher CD Projekt announced on a financial call Thursday that the first expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 is currently in development and is set to release in 2023.

Along with announcing continued support for the game and the upcoming launch of a spin-off of Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, the company stated that development work on the recently delayed next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and the new untitled Witcher game will continue through 2022.

Cyberpunk 2077 launched to a divided reception when the game released back in December 2020, with several reviews citing game-breaking glitches, bugs, and other problems impacting performance.

Developer CD Projekt Red has spent the past year releasing patches intended to correct these aforementioned issues, with little in the way of extensive new content save for additional purchasable apartments, weapons, and UI fixes. This new, currently untitled expansion represents the first full-scale content for Cyberpunk 2077 since the game’s release.

Polygon recently re-reviewed the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 following the release of the game’s 1.5 update. In the review, Cameron Kunzelman stated that Cyberpunk 2077 “is now a pretty good game,” with the basic ideas behind the game being “good enough to pass the time, but not enough to be truly great, or even a substantive look at the genre the game clings to.”

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Hacks season 2 trailer teases what Deborah Vance does next

By Matt Leone
1 comment / new
The prisoner figure, in a distorted metal helmet that covers its entire face, is being squashed by a giant boulder.
Play

Elden Ring wants you to stop hitting yourself

By Jenna Stoeber
2 comments / new

All playable characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

By Julia Lee

Gloomhaven’s digital adaptation is getting its first big chunk of DLC

By Toussaint Egan

Elden Ring has its first celebrity: a naked dude who loves to solo Malenia

By Cass Marshall
1 comment / new

Kingdom Hearts creator explains why Sora looks ‘normal’ in Kingdom Hearts 4

By Michael McWhertor
4 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon