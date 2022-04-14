 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Hacks season 2 trailer teases what Deborah Vance does next

The Emmy-winning show returns in May

By Matt Leone

Fan favorite and Emmy-winning HBO Max comedy Hacks is coming back for a second season and a new trailer released Thursday teases what to expect. Over the course of about 30 seconds, the trailer flashes quick shots showcasing a full range of character emotions — and plenty of dancing — set to the tune of Mama Cass singing “Make Your Own Kind of Music.” Hacks season 2 is scheduled to land on HBO Max on May 12.

The show follows Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), an aging Las Vegas stand-up comedian who works with young writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) to find common ground between generations.

In Polygon’s review of Hacks season 1, Joshua Rivera praised the show’s ability to hide dramatic moments in low-key scenes. “The show doesn’t always succeed — Ava feels underwritten and dull compared to Deborah Vance’s effortlessness, boosted by Jean Smart’s performance,” he wrote. “But how could Deborah not be this way? You only yell at a doctor like she does when you know why doctors don’t take you seriously, and what might happen if you don’t force them to.”

