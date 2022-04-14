 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Destiny 2’s Rotator system will give players new reasons to play old raids and dungeons

By Austen Goslin
A bad guy from Destiny 2, but he’s really big Image: Bungie

Destiny 2’s latest weekly update had good news for fans of the game’s old content. In the new This Week at Bungie post, the developer revealed a few more details on the game’s upcoming Rotator system, which will reward players for going back to certain old raids and dungeons every week.

The new Rotator system will include seasonal and weekly challenges for players to complete. In the seasonal version, the season’s new raid and dungeon will each grant Pinnacle rewards for all of their encounters. The system will also include a raid rotator and a dungeon rotator that grants players Pinnacle gear upon completion.

Weekly rotations, on the other hand, will feature every raid and dungeon that isn’t in the seasonal rotation. This means you can take on almost any challenge you want for these rewards. The weekly rotation will only reward players with a Pinnacle drop after completing the final encounter of a dungeon or raid.

The new system also offers one more bonus: farming. Once this new system is live, raids and dungeons will no longer have lockouts for Legendary gear. This means that players can rerun these encounters as many times as they want and they’ll be eligible for Legendary rewards every time.

The Rotation system is set to come to Destiny 2 as part of season 17, which should start somewhere around May 25.

