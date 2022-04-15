 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Witcher 3’s next-gen update isn’t in ‘development hell,’ CD Projekt says

By Austen Goslin
Geralt battles a griffin in artwork from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Image: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt announced on Thursday that it’s taking over development of The Witcher 3’s next-gen update, which it had outsourced, and is evaluating how much extra work the new version of the game needs. Despite how gloomy this may sound, the developer clarified on Friday that the update isn’t in “development hell,” but also didn’t provide a release window.

“I’ve been looking at headlines that popped up here and there over the internet, and I’ve seen one that really drew my attention, which is, ‘Witcher 3 next-gen delayed indefinitely,’ which sounds like the game is in some sort of development hell,” Michał Nowakowski, CD Projekt senior vice president of business development, said during the company’s investor teleconference on Friday. “I want to state that this is not the fact. There’s been a lot of insinuation that we’re going to launch in June of next year or something like that. That’s completely not the case.”

It’s worth noting that the original announcement of the next-gen update’s delay was through The Witcher’s Twitter account, which CD Projekt runs. The tweet stated that CD Projekt was taking development of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game in-house, and that it was delaying the game’s release and evaluating potential new dates.

“The game is going to be finished in-house. We’re evaluating our time, that requires a bit of investigation — that’s all we’re saying,” Nowakowski explained. “Nobody is saying the game is delayed in some monumental time gap ahead of us. That's as much as I can say about Witcher next-gen, but I really want to emphasize that fact.”

CD Projekt also clarified on the call that the work taken on by the team to develop The Witcher 3’s next-gen version in-house won’t affect development of the studio’s next game.

Despite all this, the call didn’t involve any specifics on when the next-gen version of The Witcher 3 might actually be released, but at least we know for sure now that it isn’t going to be June 2023.

