 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

No More Heroes 3 coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox this fall

New, 3 comments

A stylish time in Santa Destroy

By Cass Marshall
Travis Touchdown from No More Heroes 3 Image: Grasshopper Manufacture via Polygon

No More Heroes 3 is being ported to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Publisher XSEED Games announced the product on Friday; the port is expected to be released in fall 2022 with “improved HD visuals, framerates, and faster loading times.”

No More Heroes is an infamously over the top franchise, constantly re-inventing itself and creating new stakes; someone can pick up No More Heroes 3 and play it without having to get into the other mainline games. Players take control of Travis Touchdown, an Otaku hero who won a beam katana at an auction and became a master assassin. Travis has to then fight off an alien invasion to protect his hometown (and the rest of Earth) from intergalactic warlord Prince FU.

Polygon’s review of No More Heroes 3 says it’s “a fascinating and off-kilter game” and despite some mechanical issues, it’s “so stuffed with these fantastic touches that it’s a joy just taking in its vibes.”

A physical No More Heroes 3 Day 1 edition, for consoles, will be released in Fall 2022 and will include an artbook, CD, and biker license plate. More information on the digital release will be announced later.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Every new movie you can watch at home this weekend

By Toussaint Egan and Pete Volk

It’s officially the season of joyful anime

By Petrana Radulovic and Chris Plante

Half-Life 2 mod that swaps Alyx for Star Fox’s Krystal somehow got her original voice actor

By Ana Diaz
7 comments / new

Destiny 2 Xur location and items, April 15-19

By Ryan Gilliam and Austen Goslin

Diablo 2 gets first major update in 11 years, fixes some 20-year-old bugs

By Michael McWhertor
7 comments / new

The Witcher 3’s next-gen update isn’t in ‘development hell,’ CD Projekt says

By Austen Goslin
5 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon